Advertisement

15-year-old shot in Colorado Springs

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen is recovering after he was shot in the leg Sunday evening.

The boy was found near 3700 Rebecca Lane, about a block from the actual shooting scene. Police say they were called to the area just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

The 15-year-old victim was transported to the hospital and has since been released. His injury was described as “minor.”

There’s currently no information on what led up to the shooting or the suspect(s) involved. Police say they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

superflower2
How to see the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse (and how it happens!)
A police cruiser parked near Rampart Park on May 14, 2022.
Woman found dead at Rampart Park in northeast Springs
Crash scene at Austin Bluffs and North Academy on May 15, 2022.
Person hit by car while helping crash victims
A police cruiser parked by the crime scene at Mesa Road and Fountain Mesa on May 15, 2022.
Shooting reported near Fountain Kum & Go
High Park Fire on May 13, 2022.
High Park Fire west of Cripple Creek 27 percent contained

Latest News

11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Baby formula shortage worrying parents, caregivers
The crash scene on North Carefree just east of Nonchalant Circle on May 16, 2022.
2 ejected in rollover in east Colorado Springs
High Park Fire on May 13, 2022.
High Park Fire west of Cripple Creek 27 percent contained
Brenna Fandrei says she only had minutes to grab a few belongings and evacuate to her family’s...
Teller County woman shares experience evacuating during the High Park Fire