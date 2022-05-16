15-year-old shot in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen is recovering after he was shot in the leg Sunday evening.

The boy was found near 3700 Rebecca Lane, about a block from the actual shooting scene. Police say they were called to the area just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

The 15-year-old victim was transported to the hospital and has since been released. His injury was described as “minor.”

There’s currently no information on what led up to the shooting or the suspect(s) involved. Police say they continue to investigate.

