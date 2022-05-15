Advertisement

Woman found dead at Rampart Park in northeast Springs

A police cruiser parked near Rampart Park on May 14, 2022.
A police cruiser parked near Rampart Park on May 14, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:55 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was found dead in a city park late Saturday night.

Officers tell 11 News a passerby heard gunshots near Rampart Park just after 10:30 and called police. Officers responded and found a woman’s body near the baseball field. She had been shot.

The park is located next to Rampart High School in the northeast part of the city.

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide/Assault Unit are now investigating what led up to the shooting and identify any suspects.

“While the El Paso County Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this is being investigated as a homicide,” police said.

The age of the victim and any other identifying information have not been released.

Anyone with knowledge that can help in the case is urged to call CSPD at 444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 719-634-STOP.

No further information has been released at this time.

