Shooting reported near Fountain Kum & Go

A police cruiser parked by the crime scene at Mesa Road and Fountain Mesa on May 15, 2022.
A police cruiser parked by the crime scene at Mesa Road and Fountain Mesa on May 15, 2022.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:46 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was hit by gunfire after people in two separate vehicles started shooting at each other near a Fountain gas station.

Police responded to the corner of Fountain Mesa and Mesa Road around 2:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired outside the Kum & Go and found a man who’d been shot in the leg.

“Detectives have determined occupants of at least two separate vehicles were involved in this shooting. At this time, it is unknown if the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other,” said a spokesperson for the Fountain Police Department.

Police say one of the vehicles remained at the scene, while the other fled. However, the police department says everyone involved is accounted for. No arrests have been announced.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

