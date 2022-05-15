Advertisement

Person hit by car while helping crash victims

Crash scene at Austin Bluffs and North Academy on May 15, 2022.
Crash scene at Austin Bluffs and North Academy on May 15, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers are searching for a driver who hit a good Samaritan with their car and fled the scene.

According to a police sergeant, the victim was among a group of people who were trying to help drivers in an unrelated crash at North Academy and Austin Bluffs around 3 Sunday morning. A car drove through the scene and kept going.

At the time of this writing, a suspect vehicle description was not available. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the suspect is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call 719-634-STOP.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Their condition is unknown, but the sergeant did not think their injuries were life-threatening.

