Person hit by car while helping crash victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers are searching for a driver who hit a good Samaritan with their car and fled the scene.

According to a police sergeant, the victim was among a group of people who were trying to help drivers in an unrelated crash at North Academy and Austin Bluffs around 3 Sunday morning. A car drove through the scene and kept going.

At the time of this writing, a suspect vehicle description was not available. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the suspect is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call 719-634-STOP.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Their condition is unknown, but the sergeant did not think their injuries were life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.