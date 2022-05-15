Advertisement

How to see the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse (and how it happens!)

The Super Flower Blood Moon will be visible across much of Southern Colorado
By Luke Victor
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Super Flower Blood Moon is making a second consecutive appearance in 2022. Last year, it was a very brief show early on Wednesday May 26th. The view of the eclipse only lasted 14 minutes (around 5:00am) from our vantage point in Southern Colorado. This year will be different...

Below you can read about how we get to the name “Super Flower Blood Moon”.

Tonight’s SFBM will be happening at a more convenient time in the evening AND the entire eclipse from partial, to total and back to partial will be visible in our viewing area. The partial eclipse is set to kick off at 8:27 PM as the moon rises low on the southeast horizon. The moon will enter a total eclipse around 9:30 PM and hit a peak eclipse around 10:11 PM (this is when the red hue will be most vibrant). The moon will re-enter a partial phase around 11:00 pm and completely move out of Earth’s shadow at 11:55 PM.

What causes a Lunar Eclipse?

A Lunar Eclipse happens when the Earth and Moon’s orbit around the sun briefly align. This causes the shadow cast by the Earth to land on the Moon’s typically ivory surface. The reason the Moon turns the amber color is because red is the only color with a light wavelength long enough to “get around” the Earth.

You may be wondering how our view will be in Southern Colorado for this... Well, it’s not a perfect forecast. Some clouds could move into the Highway 50 corridor around showtime, but I’m not convinced they’ll be super thick to block our view. Something we’ll have to keep an eye on-- the moon should be low enough in the sky at least in the beginning of the eclipse to get a view of its larger size.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

