Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.
A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported the single-engine Cessna 172 lost power just before Saturday’s crash.

Social media posts showed the plane burning on the bridge.

Drone video showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby.

A man can be seen on the video scrambling from the plane and being helped away by others just before the aircraft was engulfed in flames.

The Miami Herald reported at least one person was taken to a hospital, but there were no known fatalities.

