Pueblo West woman uses creativity skills for good!

Watch Good News Friday for May 13, 2022!
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A retired teacher is doing a different sort of good for her community.

After 26 years of educating children, Cheri Marten of Pueblo West decided to switch gears and open her own shop.

Called “I’ll Drink To That Cakes,” Marten creates “cakes” out of drinks, as seen on her business Facebook page. You tell her what kind of drink you would like on the cake, and she’ll customize it however you like.

But the business isn’t about making money --

“A dollar from every purchase goes to the American foundation for suicide prevention. We’ve done the walk a few times. Everybody wants a cause and that’s mine. We had a dear friend who committed suicide several years ago and I’ve seen how that organization has supported that family and so that’s our cause.”

