Officer-involved shooting and a serious crash along I-25 on the south side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an officer-involved shooting late Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced there was a “major accident” along southbound I-25 just north of the S. Academy exit on the south side of the city at about midnight. Details on if any officers were injured were not immediately available. Information on what led up to the shooting and crash or information on the suspect or suspects was not available last time this article was updated.

11 News viewers started reaching out to KKTV just after 10:30 p.m. about the police activity, however it isn’t clear when the crash or shooting occurred.

The public was asked to avoid the area. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

I-25 is currently closed in both directions at S Circle Dr due to police activity. Please avoid the area and drive safe @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 14, 2022

