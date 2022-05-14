Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting and a serious crash along I-25 on the south side of Colorado Springs

Officer-involved shooting scene/crash in Colorado Springs 5/14/22.
Officer-involved shooting scene/crash in Colorado Springs 5/14/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:55 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an officer-involved shooting late Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced there was a “major accident” along southbound I-25 just north of the S. Academy exit on the south side of the city at about midnight. Details on if any officers were injured were not immediately available. Information on what led up to the shooting and crash or information on the suspect or suspects was not available last time this article was updated.

11 News viewers started reaching out to KKTV just after 10:30 p.m. about the police activity, however it isn’t clear when the crash or shooting occurred.

The public was asked to avoid the area. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taken from drone just south of Dublin looking over neighborhood fire.
1 dead following 2 different fires in Colorado Springs on Thursday that prompted evacuations
Fire southeast of Colorado Springs 5/12/22. View from Cheyenne Mountain Camera.
Catalytic converter from a deputy’s vehicle sparked large fire southeast of Colorado Springs in Security-Widefield
High Park Fire in Teller County southwest of Cripple Creek on May 12, 2022. As of May 13, the...
Large fire burning west of Cripple Creek, evacuations expanded Friday night
Fire in the Security-Widefield area 5/22/12.
Quick links for more information on several fires in southern Colorado on Thursday and how to sign up for emergency alerts in El Paso/Teller Counties
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Denver Broncos player Jerry Jeudy arrested

Latest News

Fire northwest of Durango 5/13/22.
Crews battle a fast-moving blaze near Durango in Colorado, ‘immediate fire threat’ knocked down
May 13 forecast
Nice Weekend Ahead
A helicopter makes a water drop over a hot spot at the scene of the May 12, 2022, Alturas Fire...
Security-Widefield homeowner says deputy’s car sparked Alturas fire on his property
High Park Fire in Teller County southwest of Cripple Creek on May 12, 2022. As of May 13, the...
Large fire burning west of Cripple Creek, evacuations expanded Friday night