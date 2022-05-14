Northbound I-25 back open north of Pueblo following law enforcement activity

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (12:18 p.m.): The interstate is now back open.

PREVIOUS (5/14, 12:05 p.m.): Northbound I-25 is closed north of Pueblo due to law enforcement activity.

The closure is between exits 104-106 (Eden and Porter Draw). CDOT tweeted the closure just before noon Saturday.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to police activity between Exit 104 - Eden and Exit 106 - Porter Draw. watch for Law Enforcement activity. All northbound lanes closed. Seek alternate route and expect delays. https://t.co/o5228k9Jux — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 14, 2022

A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News there was sort of incident involving Pueblo police that “spilled onto the interstate,” but he did not have any further information. 11 News has also placed calls with the Pueblo Police Department.

