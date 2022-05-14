Advertisement

Northbound I-25 back open north of Pueblo following law enforcement activity

Police lights road
(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (12:18 p.m.): The interstate is now back open.

______________________________________

PREVIOUS (5/14, 12:05 p.m.): Northbound I-25 is closed north of Pueblo due to law enforcement activity.

The closure is between exits 104-106 (Eden and Porter Draw). CDOT tweeted the closure just before noon Saturday.

A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News there was sort of incident involving Pueblo police that “spilled onto the interstate,” but he did not have any further information. 11 News has also placed calls with the Pueblo Police Department.

This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

