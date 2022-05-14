Advertisement

Multiple crews working on fire near Colorado Springs Airport

Grass fire in Colorado Springs 5/14/22.
Grass fire in Colorado Springs 5/14/22.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple crews are responding to a fire near the Colorado Springs Airport. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said this is a grass fire.

CSFD first alerted the public to the fire at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. As of 3:10 p.m., there was still smoke in the area.

We are working to learn more and will update this article with more information.

