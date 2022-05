COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in east Colorado Springs.

The fire department tweeted around 6:50 a.m. Friday that it was responding to a neighborhood southwest of Powers and Carefree.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2926 Valarie Cr. Engine 17 on scene reporting smoke and fire showing from the home — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 13, 2022

11 News has a crew headed to the scene now. This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.