Rollover crash impacts traffic on Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs on Friday, at least 2 hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least two people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a crash on a busy Colorado Springs roadway.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on the east side of the city near Platte Avenue and Platte Place. According to police, at least two vehicles were involved and one of the vehicles rolled.

Details on how serious the injuries are were not available last time this article was updated. Traffic was impacted in the area and the investigation was still ongoing as of 3:10 p.m. with some lane closures.

