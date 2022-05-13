Advertisement

Person hit and killed by train in Florence

Train tracks stock image
Train tracks stock image(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by train in Fremont County early Friday morning.

Florence officers were called to the tracks just south of Frazier Avenue and 2nd Street at 1:32 a.m., where they found the victim already deceased. The train stopped after the collision, and as of the last report at 6:30 a.m. was still blocking Houston Avenue and Frazier where the tracks intersect with the road.

At the time of this writing, it’s not clear why the victim was on the tracks.

Police say they are still notifying family and have not released the victim’s name at this time.

