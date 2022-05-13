MISSING: Reported runaway last seen in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Just after midnight Friday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help with locating a missing teen.

Elijah is a reported runaway and is pictured at the top of this article. He was last seen Thursday night at the Woodmen Hills rec center.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 719-390-5555

The sheriff’s office may post updates to Twitter in the thread below:

Have you seen Elijah?



Last seen 5/12/22 at 7 PM at the Woodmen Hills Rec Center.

Last seen wearing a black “rock-star” sweater, black skinny ripped jeans, red Louis Vuitton belt, black shoes, and red backpack.



If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts call 719-390-5555. pic.twitter.com/bPrI8TTROU — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 13, 2022

