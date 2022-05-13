Advertisement

MISSING: Reported runaway last seen in El Paso County

Runaway teen.
Runaway teen.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Just after midnight Friday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help with locating a missing teen.

Elijah is a reported runaway and is pictured at the top of this article. He was last seen Thursday night at the Woodmen Hills rec center.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 719-390-5555

The sheriff’s office may post updates to Twitter in the thread below:

