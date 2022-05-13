Advertisement

MISSING: 2 teen girls last seen in Colorado Springs on Thursday

Missing teens in Colorado Springs 5/13/22.
Missing teens in Colorado Springs 5/13/22.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating two missing teenage girls.

Friday afternoon CSPD shared details on 13-year-old Rayna McGee and 13-year-old Tina Mcgee. The pair “voluntarily” left a home in the 4300 block of E. Pikes Peak Ave. Thursday afternoon. The neighborhood is southeast of Platte and Academy. The two are cousins and are believed to be together

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 719-444-7000.

