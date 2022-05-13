Advertisement

Man shoots, kills woman when she tries to serve him child custody papers, police say

The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who...
The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who also goes by Charles Tucker. He has been charged with first-degree murder but is still on the run.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man shot and killed a woman in Tulsa while she was trying to serve him child custody papers, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who also goes by Charles Tucker. He has been charged with first-degree murder but is still on the run.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Saturday afternoon in reference to a homicide.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim, 38-year-old Ashley Sneed, was having an argument with Colbert, who is the father of her 1-year-old child. When she attempted to serve him child custody papers, Colbert became very angry and shot and killed Sneed, police said. Colbert then fled the scene.

Anyone who sees Colbert or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taken from drone just south of Dublin looking over neighborhood fire.
1 dead following 2 different fires in Colorado Springs on Thursday that prompted evacuations
Fire southeast of Colorado Springs 5/12/22. View from Cheyenne Mountain Camera.
Catalytic converter from a deputy’s vehicle sparked large fire southeast of Colorado Springs in Security-Widefield
High Park Fire in Teller County southwest of Cripple Creek on May 12, 2022. As of May 13, the...
Fire burning west of Cripple Creek in Teller County has burned hundreds of acres, evacuations remain in place
Fire in the Security-Widefield area 5/22/12.
Quick links for more information on several fires in southern Colorado on Thursday and how to sign up for emergency alerts in El Paso/Teller Counties
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Denver Broncos player Jerry Jeudy arrested

Latest News

FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal
Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month.
‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages
High Park Fire in Teller County southwest of Cripple Creek on May 12, 2022. As of May 13, the...
Fire burning west of Cripple Creek in Teller County has burned hundreds of acres, evacuations remain in place
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden urges local leaders to boost public safety spending