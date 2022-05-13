Advertisement

Firefighters battle new fire in Stratmoor Hills area Thursday night

This marked the fourth fire in El Paso County for May 12, 2022, and the fifth in the Pikes Peak region.
This marked the fourth fire in El Paso County for May 12, 2022, and the fifth in the Pikes Peak region.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:31 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Flames ignited one final time in the Colorado Springs area Thursday night as a wild day for fires drew to a close.

Firefighters responded near the Dairy Mobile Home Park off Las Vegas Street and Glenarm sometime 11 p.m. after yet another fire broke out.

Our 11 News crew at the scene said that the fire appeared under control by 11:30 a.m. It’s currently unconfirmed how many acres burned. There were no immediate reports of structures damaged.

11 News has placed a call with the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department and will update this article once we hear back.

Taken from drone just south of Dublin looking over neighborhood fire.
Evacuations in 2 different Colorado Springs neighborhoods for 2 fires on Thursday
Fire southeast of Colorado Springs 5/12/22. View from Cheyenne Mountain Camera.
Catalytic converter from a deputy’s vehicle sparked large fire southeast of Colorado Springs in Security-Widefield
Fire in Teller County
Fire burning in Teller County, smoke visible behind Pikes Peak from Colorado Springs
Fire in the Security-Widefield area 5/22/12.
Quick links for more information on several fires in southern Colorado on Thursday and how to sign up for emergency alerts in El Paso/Teller Counties
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Denver Broncos player Jerry Jeudy arrested

Windy Thursday
Breezy Friday, less wind overall
Runaway teen.
MISSING: Reported runaway last seen in El Paso County
Fire in Teller County
Fire burning in Teller County, smoke visible behind Pikes Peak from Colorado Springs
Taken from drone just south of Dublin looking over neighborhood fire.
Evacuations in 2 different Colorado Springs neighborhoods for 2 fires on Thursday