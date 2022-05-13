Firefighters battle new fire in Stratmoor Hills area Thursday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Flames ignited one final time in the Colorado Springs area Thursday night as a wild day for fires drew to a close.

Firefighters responded near the Dairy Mobile Home Park off Las Vegas Street and Glenarm sometime 11 p.m. after yet another fire broke out.

Our 11 News crew at the scene said that the fire appeared under control by 11:30 a.m. It’s currently unconfirmed how many acres burned. There were no immediate reports of structures damaged.

11 News has placed a call with the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department and will update this article once we hear back.

