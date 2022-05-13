Advertisement

Emotional reunion: Father meets 911 operator credited with saving his baby

New York officials said a 911 operator is credited with saving the life of a newborn baby. (Source: SPECTRUM NEWS (ALBANY), SPECTRUM NEWS HUDSON VALLEY, CNN)
By Abbey Carnivale
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (Spectrum News) - A New York 911 operator is being credited with saving the life of a newborn as a mother unexpectedly went into labor in her car on the way to the hospital.

Derrick Carter and his fiancé Andrewa rushed to the hospital on April 9 to deliver their baby girl, but the baby had other plans and decided she wasn’t waiting to get there.

Baby Nova Rose came into the world in the front seat of her parents’ parked car, and her life was already in danger.

“She’s got the umbilical cord around her neck,” Carter said on the 911 call.

Emergency operator Gerard Lewis said he got to work.

“Derrick, listen to me, slide your finger under the cord without stretching it tight, and carefully pull it over the baby’s head,” Lewis said on the 911 call.

Nova Rose was detangled and eventually made it safely to the hospital.

“He did all the work; I just guided him there,” Lewis said.

Carter said he was determined to meet the man on the other side of the line, and he tracked down Lewis on Facebook.

The entire family met their adopted uncle, with Carter giving Lewis a proper thank you.

“Yeah, he’ll be getting birthday pictures all the time. I don’t mind sharing my Nova with him; I really don’t. That’s her hero,” Carter said.

Lewis’ manager said he could not be more proud of him and believes the recording will likely be used as a training tool in the future.

Copyright 2022 Spectrum News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taken from drone just south of Dublin looking over neighborhood fire.
1 dead following 2 different fires in Colorado Springs on Thursday that prompted evacuations
Fire southeast of Colorado Springs 5/12/22. View from Cheyenne Mountain Camera.
Catalytic converter from a deputy’s vehicle sparked large fire southeast of Colorado Springs in Security-Widefield
High Park Fire in Teller County southwest of Cripple Creek on May 12, 2022. As of May 13, the...
Fire burning west of Cripple Creek in Teller County has burned hundreds of acres, evacuations remain in place
Fire in the Security-Widefield area 5/22/12.
Quick links for more information on several fires in southern Colorado on Thursday and how to sign up for emergency alerts in El Paso/Teller Counties
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Denver Broncos player Jerry Jeudy arrested

Latest News

Missing teens in Colorado Springs 5/13/22.
MISSING: 2 teen girls last seen in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Nice weekend
Nice Weekend Ahead
Fire truck
Crews battle a fast-moving fire near Durango in Colorado
Taken from drone just south of Dublin looking over neighborhood fire.
1 dead following 2 different fires in Colorado Springs on Thursday that prompted evacuations