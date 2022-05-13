Crews battle a fast-moving fire near Durango in Colorado
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fast-moving wildfire burning northeast of Durango on Friday.
At about 4 p.m., Durango Fire announced the estimated size of the fire burning near County Road 240 and Ute Pass Road was about 10 acres.
Last time this article was updated at 5:30 p.m., no other information was available. Durango is on the southwest side of Colorado.
