Crews battle a fast-moving fire near Durango in Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fast-moving wildfire burning northeast of Durango on Friday.

At about 4 p.m., Durango Fire announced the estimated size of the fire burning near County Road 240 and Ute Pass Road was about 10 acres.

Last time this article was updated at 5:30 p.m., no other information was available. Durango is on the southwest side of Colorado.

Fire Update. #UtePassFire is approximately 10 acres and growing. Fire crews on scene. Additional resources en-route and aircraft being ordered. pic.twitter.com/0spWR96C9S — Durango Fire Rescue (@DurangoFire) May 13, 2022

