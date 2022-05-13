Advertisement

Crews battle a fast-moving fire near Durango in Colorado

Fire truck
Fire truck(MGN/WGEM)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fast-moving wildfire burning northeast of Durango on Friday.

At about 4 p.m., Durango Fire announced the estimated size of the fire burning near County Road 240 and Ute Pass Road was about 10 acres.

Last time this article was updated at 5:30 p.m., no other information was available. Durango is on the southwest side of Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taken from drone just south of Dublin looking over neighborhood fire.
1 dead following 2 different fires in Colorado Springs on Thursday that prompted evacuations
Fire southeast of Colorado Springs 5/12/22. View from Cheyenne Mountain Camera.
Catalytic converter from a deputy’s vehicle sparked large fire southeast of Colorado Springs in Security-Widefield
High Park Fire in Teller County southwest of Cripple Creek on May 12, 2022. As of May 13, the...
Fire burning west of Cripple Creek in Teller County has burned hundreds of acres, evacuations remain in place
Fire in the Security-Widefield area 5/22/12.
Quick links for more information on several fires in southern Colorado on Thursday and how to sign up for emergency alerts in El Paso/Teller Counties
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Denver Broncos player Jerry Jeudy arrested

Latest News

Missing teens in Colorado Springs 5/13/22.
MISSING: 2 teen girls last seen in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Nice weekend
Nice Weekend Ahead
Taken from drone just south of Dublin looking over neighborhood fire.
1 dead following 2 different fires in Colorado Springs on Thursday that prompted evacuations
Nice weekend
Nice weekend