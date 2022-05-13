Broncos’ 2022 Schedule Released, includes 5 Primetime Games

DENVER (KKTV) - The Broncos are kicking off the 2022 season on the Monday Night Football stage. Russell Wilson’s first game in a Denver jersey will be back at the stadium in Seattle he called home for 10 seasons. The season opener is only the start of primetime games this year for Denver.

The 2022 slate features seven nationally televised games, including five primetime contests, was released by the National Football League on Thursday. The Broncos are scheduled o appear in all three of the NFL’s primetime game formats, Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

DENVER BRONCOS FULL 2022 SCHEDULE BELOW:

WK 1: BRONCOS @ SEATTLE, MNF

WK 2: BRONCOS VS TEXANS

WK 3: BRONCOS VS 49ERS, SNF

WK 4: BRONCOS @ RAIDERS

WK 5: BRONCOS VS COLTS, TNF

WK 6: BRONCOS @ CHARGERS, MNF

WK 7: BRONCOS VS JETS

WK 8: BRONCOS @ JAGUARS IN LONDON

WK 9: BYE WEEK

WK 10: BRONCOS AT TITANS

WK 11: BRONCOS VS RAIDERS

WK 12: BRONCOS @ PANTHERS

WK 13: BRONCOS @ RAVENS

WK 14: BRONCOS VS CHIEFS, SNF

WK 15: BRONCOS VS CARDINALS

WK 16: BRONCOS @ RAMS

WK 17: BRONCOS @ CHIEFS

WK 18: BRONCOS VS CHARGERS

