Broncos’ 2022 Schedule Released, includes 5 Primetime Games
The Broncos 2022 slate includes five primetime games, seven games to air on KKTV.
DENVER (KKTV) - The Broncos are kicking off the 2022 season on the Monday Night Football stage. Russell Wilson’s first game in a Denver jersey will be back at the stadium in Seattle he called home for 10 seasons. The season opener is only the start of primetime games this year for Denver.
The 2022 slate features seven nationally televised games, including five primetime contests, was released by the National Football League on Thursday. The Broncos are scheduled o appear in all three of the NFL’s primetime game formats, Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.
DENVER BRONCOS FULL 2022 SCHEDULE BELOW:
WK 1: BRONCOS @ SEATTLE, MNF
WK 2: BRONCOS VS TEXANS
WK 3: BRONCOS VS 49ERS, SNF
WK 4: BRONCOS @ RAIDERS
WK 5: BRONCOS VS COLTS, TNF
WK 6: BRONCOS @ CHARGERS, MNF
WK 7: BRONCOS VS JETS
WK 8: BRONCOS @ JAGUARS IN LONDON
WK 9: BYE WEEK
WK 10: BRONCOS AT TITANS
WK 11: BRONCOS VS RAIDERS
WK 12: BRONCOS @ PANTHERS
WK 13: BRONCOS @ RAVENS
WK 14: BRONCOS VS CHIEFS, SNF
WK 15: BRONCOS VS CARDINALS
WK 16: BRONCOS @ RAMS
WK 17: BRONCOS @ CHIEFS
WK 18: BRONCOS VS CHARGERS
