All-Black team of climbers makes history with Everest summit

(KKTV) - When a seven-member Everest expedition team summited the world’s highest mountain Thursday, they didn’t just make it to the roof of the world.

They made it into the history books!

Known as “Full Circle Everest,” the team is the first-ever all-Black team to make it to the top of Mount Everest. And by successfully getting seven people up the mountain -- no small feat for any team -- Full Circle nearly doubled the number of Black climbers to summit Everest.

“The full circle expedition will make history as the first Black climbing team to attempt to summit the highest mountain on earth. As of 2020 there have been more than 10,000 summits of the mountain. To our knowledge, only eight Black climbers have stood on the top of Everest. This expedition will permanently change the future of mountaineering on a global scale. Our mission is to tell the WHOLE story and highlight the value in the process. Each member of this team has a story. Together, we speak to many histories, traditions and ancestries,” the team wrote on its Facebook page.

Three of the team members are from Colorado. Read more about each member of the expedition here.

