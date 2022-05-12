Advertisement

Widow of fallen Georgia sheriff’s captain views late husband’s name on national memorial

Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C.
By David Ade
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Slain Decatur County Captain Justin Bedwell is among those being honored this week in Washington, D.C. Bedwell’s name is now on on National Law Enforcement Memorial, a place built to honor fallen officers who died in the line of duty and their surviving families.

Thursday, Katherine Bedwell, Justin’s wife, visited the memorial for the first time.

“He was our hero before, but he’s even more so now,” Bedwell said.

Bedwell kissed her hand then touched her late husband’s name that is carved into the memorial, and described her emotions.

She said, “Happy, you know, honored that they’re honoring my husband. But then once again, he shouldn’t be here. No law enforcement family should be having to come visit their family members on the wall because of a shameless act...”

Justin Bedwell was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2021, and passed days later. He was a 20 year veteran and left behind Katherine and their daughter.

Ceremonies will take place throughout the weekend in Washington for Bedwell, and the more than 500 other fallen officers being honored during this year’s Police Week.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taken from drone just south of Dublin looking over neighborhood fire.
WATCH: Evacuations in two different Colorado Springs neighborhoods for 2 fires on Thursday
Standoff in Colorado Springs 5/11/22.
At least 1 person taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Millions of Colorado taxpayers could get tax rebate of $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers
Fentanyl pills courtesy of MGN.
WATCH: Mayor Suthers calls upon Governor Polis to veto fentanyl bill and call special session to address problem
Marijuana bust in Wyoming.
More than 250 pounds of ‘suspected’ marijuana seized by Colorado authorities in Wyoming

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing in...
Rand Paul stalls quick Senate OK of $40B Ukraine package
FILE - Randy Weaver holds the door of his cabin showing holes from bullets fired during the...
Randy Weaver, participant in Ruby Ridge standoff, dies at 74
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Pre-evacuation notice for a neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs for a fire
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.
‘Suspicious’ death of 13-year-old girl ruled a homicide, police say