WATCH LIVE: Continuous coverage of multiple wildfires burning in southern Colorado with evacuations in place

(KKTV) - You can watch live coverage of multiple wildfires burning in southern Colorado at the top of this article while 11 News is on continuous coverage.

For more information on each fire:

1) CLICK HERE for more on the fire burning in Teller County impacting the Lakemoor Subdivision off County RD 11. (Active as of 5:15 p.m. with evacuations.)

2) CLICK HERE for more on the fire burning in Security-Widefield. (Active as of 5:15 p.m. with evacuations.)

3) CLICK HERE for more on two fires in Colorado Springs, one in the area of Stetson Hills and another at a mobile home park east of I-25. (Both fires under control/contained)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.