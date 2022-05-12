Red Panda at Utah zoo finds love in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Red pandas need love too! Thanks to a Facebook post a few months pack, one Red Panda in Utah has found his match.

A zoo in Salt Lake City, Utah posted saying, “Single Male searching for Salt Lake City Soulmate” and Priya, a Red Panda from the Pueblo Zoo, swiped right. Through dozens of conversations between the two, they decided they were comparable and she is headed to Utah.

Priya is settling in before meeting her future mate. The Pueblo Zoo is sad to see her go, but excited for her future at the Hogle Zoo in Utah.

Her two cubs, Momo and Mowgi, as well as, Rusty and Rupert, are all still at the Pueblo Zoo.

We will continue to follow this budding relationship as it blooms.

