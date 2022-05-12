Advertisement

Pre-evacuation notice for a neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs for a fire

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:57 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pre-evacuation notice was issued for a neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

At about 3:50 p.m. the following message was issued to residents:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 05-12-2022. South of Milton E Proby Parkway, East of Hancock Express Way, North of Bradley Rd/Alturas Dr, and West of S Powers Blvd is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 5000 Alturas Dr. Prepare to evacuate should this notice become mandatory. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Tune in to local media for updates.”

This article will be updated. Click here for updates.

