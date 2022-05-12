Advertisement

Police: Man hit teen with truck, attempted to leave him in ravine

Parker Clark is accused of hitting a teenager with his car and dumping his body in a ravine,...
Parker Clark is accused of hitting a teenager with his car and dumping his body in a ravine, according to police.(Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man is due in court Thursday after police say he hit a teen with his truck and then tried to dump his body in a ravine.

Vermont State Police say 20-year-old Parker Clark was doing doughnuts in a parking lot in Greensboro, Vermont, Wednesday night when he hit 19-year-old Tyler Friend.

Police say Clark then put Friend in the back of his pickup and drove to a remote farm in Craftsbury, Vermont, dragging Friend over a small ravine and into a creek.

Clark reportedly tried to leave, but his truck got stuck in the mud, WCAX reported. That’s when he allegedly picked Friend back up and went to a local farm to call for help.

Friend was airlifted to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Clark is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting and DUI.

He’s scheduled to be in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Colorado Springs 5/11/22.
At least 1 person taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Millions of Colorado taxpayers could get tax rebate of $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers
Marijuana bust in Wyoming.
More than 250 pounds of ‘suspected’ marijuana seized by Colorado authorities in Wyoming
Report on Space Command location released by the OIG.
Evaluation on the selection process for moving Space Command HQ out of Colorado Springs released by DOD Office of Inspector General
Suspect Brandon Gandy.
Colorado Springs man sentenced to decades in prison for creating child porn, victim was younger than 12

Latest News

Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and...
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness
After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was...
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage