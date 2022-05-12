Advertisement

Police investigate reported shooting, shell casings found

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.(None)
By Nicole Heins
May. 12, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating after they were called to the area near Airport Road and Chelton Road just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

The reporting party allegedly told officers they heard two shots and believed a man may have shot a woman. As officers arrived, they “made contact at the residence” but did not locate a shooting victim. Officers did locate two spent shell casings inside a residence.

The man was reportedly no longer in the area and the woman was reportedly not cooperating with police. A warrant is being sought at this time in order to collect evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made.

