Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a traffic crash that happened Wednesday just before 9 p.m. near South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street.

As officers arrived they found a single vehicle and a man in the road. During the investigation officers determined the man was attempting to cross Nevada Avenue on a green light for north and southbound lanes. The driver of the vehicle was heading south on Nevada when the person reportedly stepped out into the road, with limited visibility at night.

CSPD says the man was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay; his current condition is unknown. The driver of the vehicle and other occupants reportedly had no injuries.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

