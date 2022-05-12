Advertisement

Mayor Suthers calls upon Governor Polis to veto fentanyl bill and call special session to address problem

Fentanyl pills courtesy of MGN.
Fentanyl pills courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By KKTV
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mayor John Suthers today is asking Governor Jared Polis to veto the fentanyl billed passed by the legislature Wednesday night and call a special session to pass a bill that adequately addresses the problem.

He released the following statement:

“The bill that the Colorado legislature passed is wholly inadequate to address this critical problem that is resulting in the death of far too many Coloradans,” Suthers said. “In placing upon prosecutors the burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew the substance they possessed was fentanyl, the legislature, in almost every instance, is protecting the defendant from felony prosecution. The stark reality remains that someone in Colorado can possess enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of people and avoid serious consequences by merely asserting they didn’t know it was fentanyl. The Democrat majorities in the legislature have thus far shown themselves wholly incapable of adequately dealing with this public health crisis. I hope the governor will attempt to rectify the situation and I hope the voters of Colorado recognize this as the failure of leadership that it is.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Colorado Springs 5/11/22.
At least 1 person taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Millions of Colorado taxpayers could get tax rebate of $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers
Report on Space Command location released by the OIG.
Evaluation on the selection process for moving Space Command HQ out of Colorado Springs released by DOD Office of Inspector General
Marijuana bust in Wyoming.
More than 250 pounds of ‘suspected’ marijuana seized by Colorado authorities in Wyoming
Suspect Brandon Gandy.
Colorado Springs man sentenced to decades in prison for creating child porn, victim was younger than 12

Latest News

Red pandas need love too! Thanks to a Facebook post a few months pack, one Red Panda in Utah...
Red Panda at Utah zoo finds love in Pueblo
Windy Thursday
Windy Conditions Continue
Windy Thursday
Windy Thursday
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Police investigate reported shooting, shell casings found