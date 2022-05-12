Advertisement

Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo

Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - For the first time, Barbie is wearing hearing aids.

On Wednesday, Mattel announced several new Barbie dolls that emphasize diversity and inclusion.

The new line-up includes a Barbie doll wearing a hot pink hearing aid, another doll with a prosthetic leg, and a Ken doll with vitiligo – a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches.

A Ken doll with vitiligo is an addition to one of Barbie, which was released in 2020 to major success.

Mattel is also offering dolls without the stereotypical Barbie body type. That includes smaller chests and fuller figures, intended to be more representative of varied body types.

You can find the new Barbie dolls at Walmart, Target and on Amazon starting in June.

