Advertisement

Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison

After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was...
After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was convicted by a jury.(Source: Gray News)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was convicted by a jury and sentenced to life in prison.

Ariel Robinson was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Victoria “Tori” Rose Smith, according to WHNS.

Robinson was accused of severely beating the child at their home in Simpsonville, South Carolina, on Jan. 14, 2021.

She died from internal bleeding reportedly caused by the beating.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Colorado Springs 5/11/22.
At least 1 person taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Millions of Colorado taxpayers could get tax rebate of $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers
Marijuana bust in Wyoming.
More than 250 pounds of ‘suspected’ marijuana seized by Colorado authorities in Wyoming
Report on Space Command location released by the OIG.
Evaluation on the selection process for moving Space Command HQ out of Colorado Springs released by DOD Office of Inspector General
Suspect Brandon Gandy.
Colorado Springs man sentenced to decades in prison for creating child porn, victim was younger than 12

Latest News

Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and...
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage