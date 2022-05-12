Advertisement

Fire burning in Teller County, smoke visible behind Pikes Peak from Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Evacuation orders were issued for a large area west of Cripple Creek on Thursday due to a fire.

Just before 4:30 p.m., smoke was visible behind Pikes Peak from Colorado Springs. 11 News has reached out to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office for more information and we’re waiting to hear back.

Evacuation orders were issued at 4:40 p.m.

“For Fire at County Road 11 south of Bear Trap and Lakemoor due to a wildland fire. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. All of Lakemoor Subdivision and area between County RD 11 and County Rd 1.”

An evacuation map was provided by the sheriff’s office just before 5:30 p.m.:

At the same time, there was a fire burning in Security-Widefield. Click here for more on that fire.

There were two fires earlier in the day in Colorado Springs. Click here for more info on those fires.

