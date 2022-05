ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Ahead of a promising season for the Denver Broncos, one of their key players is behind bars.

On Thursday, The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jerry Jeudy:

Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2022

