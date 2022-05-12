Crews respond to house fire near Colorado Springs Airport
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:22 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a house fire near Bradley Road and South Marksheffle Boulevard in El Paso County.
Crews say initial reports discussed heavy flames coming from one side of the structure.
Firefighters were able to put a majority of the fire out and began working on hotspots. They will remain on scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
