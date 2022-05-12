Crews respond to house fire near Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a house fire near Bradley Road and South Marksheffle Boulevard in El Paso County.

Crews say initial reports discussed heavy flames coming from one side of the structure.

Firefighters were able to put a majority of the fire out and began working on hotspots. They will remain on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Update- The majority of the fire is out. Crews working on putting out hotspots. Firefighters will remain on scene for overhaul. Unknown cause of fire at this time pic.twitter.com/EcBj9HTb2V — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022

