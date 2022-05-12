Advertisement

WATCH: Evacuations in two different Colorado Springs neighborhoods for 2 fires on Thursday

By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of multiple grass fires, one near Stetson Hills Boulevard and Anna Lee Way and the other at Skylark Mobile Home Park east of I-25 and south of Garden of the Gods Road.

Evacuations are currently in place for Summer Grace and Akerman Drive due to a wildland fire. Those near 3831 N Cascade Avenue; Skylark Mobile Home park should evacuate immediately. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately.

Evacuees for the Summer Grace/Ackerman Fire are being sent to UCHealth Park. Evacuees for the Skylark Mobile Home Park fire are being sent to the Vasa Fitness at Filmore and Nevada.

Families with students in District 49 at Skyview Middle School can pick their students up at Sand Creek High School (west entrance). Students at Ridgeview Elementary Students can be picked up at Vista Ridge High School (North entrance).

No other details were available at the time this article was written.

11 News has crews on the way and are working to learn more information.

