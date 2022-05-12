WATCH: Evacuations in two different Colorado Springs neighborhoods for 2 fires on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of multiple grass fires, one near Stetson Hills Boulevard and Anna Lee Way and the other at Skylark Mobile Home Park east of I-25 and south of Garden of the Gods Road.

Evacuations are currently in place for Summer Grace and Akerman Drive due to a wildland fire. Those near 3831 N Cascade Avenue; Skylark Mobile Home park should evacuate immediately. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately.

EVACUATION ORDER for Summer Grace/Akerman Drive due to a wildland fire. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. https://t.co/eveQ74HXIi — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022

Update- Area of evacuations pic.twitter.com/CnhsYLsAJl — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022

Evacuees for the Summer Grace/Ackerman Fire are being sent to UCHealth Park. Evacuees for the Skylark Mobile Home Park fire are being sent to the Vasa Fitness at Filmore and Nevada.

Families with students in District 49 at Skyview Middle School can pick their students up at Sand Creek High School (west entrance). Students at Ridgeview Elementary Students can be picked up at Vista Ridge High School (North entrance).

Skyview Middle School Students will be at Sand Creek High School for student pick up. (West entrance) Ridgeview... Posted by School District 49 on Thursday, May 12, 2022

