Stamp Out Hunger: National Association of Letter Carriers’ food drive this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day food drive in the nation. The National Association of Letter Carriers and Care and Share Food Bank are asking for the communities help once again. The last two years the food drive was hosted virtually, but this year they are back in-person once again and hope to collect thousands of pounds of food.

“Stamp Out Hunger is one of our most exciting food drives, and it’s incredible to see the impact our community can make in just one day. Each donation matters and we are so grateful to community members who donate non-perishable items. We also have so much appreciation for the letter carriers who take the time to collect each bag to help fight hunger in Southern Colorado,” said Lynne Telford, Care and Share Food Bank CEO.

“Since 1993 Letter Carriers have been filling food pantries through this food drive, the nation’s largest,” said Vice President of the NALC Colorado Springs Branch Jason Keeran. “These are our customers and now more than ever we see the needs out there and we are proud to be part of this effort.”

In 2019 the event brought in 50,000 lbs. of donated food that Care and Share was able to distribute to neighbors in need across Southern Colorado.

Here’s how people can participate on Saturday, May 14th:

Leave a bag of nonperishable food next to your mailbox. A local letter carrier will pick it up and bring it back to Care and Share Food Bank. In the evening, volunteers will gather inside Care and Share’s distribution center and sort through all the donations.

People who live outside of El Paso County can still participate. Food donations will be brought to one of Care and Share’s partner food pantries or another hunger-relief organization.

Some of Care and Share’s most needed food items include: protein-packed non-perishables, like canned tuna and canned chicken; peanut butter; boxed meals; packaged snacks; soup; rice; pasta; and cereal.

