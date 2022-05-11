Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Wednesday.

At about 3:45 p.m. the following message was sent out to an area near N. Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 05-11-2022. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 5200 Block N Union Blvd. You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

Click here for updates from Peak Alerts. 11 News has a crew at the scene and we will be providing updates.

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨 A barricaded suspect is occurring in the 5200 Block of N. Union Blvd. The suspect is not in custody & the scene is still active and unsafe. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be released when available. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.