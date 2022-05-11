More than 250 pounds of ‘suspected’ marijuana seized by Colorado authorities in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - A K-9 unit is being hailed for getting more than 250 pounds of suspected illegal drugs off the streets.

On Wednesday, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the bust. On April 28 at about 11 in the morning, the sheriff’s office received a call for assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect vehicle was on I-80 near Cheyenne. K9 Tyr was brought to the scene.

“K9 Tyr displayed a positive alert for the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle,” part of a post from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office reads. “A subsequent search revealed just over 251 pounds of suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.”

The driver of the vehicle was not publicly identified in the post by the sheriff’s office.

