MISSING: Statewide alert issue for woman last seen in Colorado on Monday, needs medical care according to authorities

Noor Toft
Noor Toft(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Wednesday for a missing woman.

At about 1:30 p.m. the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out information for 33-year-old Noor Toft. Toft was last seen in Glendale on Monday at about 3:15 p.m. Authorities describe her as Middle Eastern and she may be travelling with a “carry-on sized type of luggage.”

“She does not have any form of identification,” part of the alert reads. “Noor is currently under medical care that requires treatment.”

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 303-759-1511. If you see her, call 911.

