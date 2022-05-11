Meow Wolf announces two new ‘portals’ to open in Texas

SANTE FE, NM. (KKTV) - Meow Wolf, the entertainment company, announced Wednesday they have plans to open two new permanent exhibitions in Grapevine and Houston, Texas.

“The Meow Wolf story universe is expanding, and Texas holds the keys to our next chapters,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf, “Opening a permanent exhibition in the largest and one of the most diverse states in the country has been on Meow Wolf’s radar for years, and we are excited to be formally underway. The opportunities this state has presented have already become the touchstones of a vibrant, arts-centric portal of imaginative creativity.”

The Grapevine location will be located in Grapevine Mills in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The Houston location will be located in the Fifth Ward of Houston.

These projects are slated to open in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

These locations have reportedly been on the company’s radar for several years, motivated by the large, diverse populations.

They plan to work with hundreds of artists, both local to Texas and from their headquarters in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to create the next immersive experiences.

“We’ve never designed two exhibitions in the same state at the same time. The Texas experiences will be deeply rooted in artist collaboration and connected by concealed Easter eggs,” said Dale Sheehan, Executive Creative Director of Meow Wolf, “Of course, the locations themselves are also creative prompts. In Grapevine, we’ll be leaning into the energy of a shopping center—a nostalgic place for many of us, where families gather and young adults often find their first moments of freedom. In Houston we’ll engage a burgeoning arts community in the most diverse city in the nation, which we believe will result in a groundswell of revolutionary artistic expression.

Meow Wolf also has other locations in in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Denver, Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.