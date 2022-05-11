Evaluation on the selection process for moving Space Command HQ out of Colorado Springs released by DOD Office of Inspector General

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - In a report that spans about 100 pages, the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General [OIG] found that the process used in a decision to move Space Command from Colorado Springs to Alabama “complied with law and policy.”

The findings of the report were posted on Tuesday, stating the choice to select Huntsville, Alabama as the “preferred permanent location” for Space Command headquarters was “reasonable.”

“Overall, we determined that the 2020 Basing Action process directed by the SECDEF complied with Federal Law and DoD policy and that the process was reasonable,” part of the report reads. “Additionally, the Air Force complied with the SECDEF’s [Secretary of Defense} requirements for the 2020 Basing Action. However... Basing Office personnel did not fully comply with Air Force records retention requirements contained in AFI 33-322.”

The report breaks down the criteria used in the decision.

21 criteria we determined:

• (U) 10 of the 21 criteria were reasonable and accurate because either Basing Office personnel and SMEs generally had the supporting documentation or we were able to verify the information using publicly available data;

• (U) 8 of the 21 criteria were reasonable based on extensive discussions with the Basing Office personnel and SMEs. However, we could not fully verify the accuracy of those rankings due to the lack of supporting documentation; and

• (U) 3 of the 21 criteria we could not determine the reasonableness or accuracy of the ranking because either Basing Office personnel or the SME was not available or there was no supporting documentation. The SECAF placed less importance on these three criteria in selecting the host location for USSPACECOM HQ

Among four recommendations listed on the OIG website for the report, is one that could prompt another review when it comes to moving Space Command out of Colorado Springs.

“Second, we recommend that the Secretary of Defense should review the concerns expressed by the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the United States Space Force Chief of Space Operations, and the Commander of United States Space Command pertaining to the ‘Full Operational Capability’ of the United States Space Command discussed in this report,” part of the recommendations section reads. “As discussed in the Recommendations, Management Comments, and Our Response section of this report, we consider this recommendation resolved and open.”

Another report on the decision is expected to be released by the Government Accountability Office in the near future.

“The DoD OIG report confirms that throughout the process the best military advice and first choice of our top commanders was to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs. This report focused on the chronology of the events and whether any nefarious or illegal actions occurred, while the forthcoming GAO report did a much deeper review of the criteria and scoring in this basing decision. With only a cursory review of the process itself, the DoD OIG’s conclusion that the previous basing decision was reasonable simply means that it was logical based on flawed evaluations. Two of the four recommendations in the DoD OIG report are to more fully account for the imperative to quickly achieve full operational capability based on concerns raised by our military leaders that this was not adequately factored in during this basing process. I will continue to advocate for a fair and transparent basing decision that prioritizes national security imperatives and rapidly addresses the increasing threats we face in space.”

In January of 2021, the U.S. Air Force announced that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama is the preferred location for the new headquarters over Peterson Space Force Base, which has housed the command since its original inception from 1985-2002. Peterson again became the headquarters following Space Command’s reestablishment in 2019. At the time, Peterson Space Force Base was known as Peterson Air Force Base.

