Fire in Evergreen quickly contained after prompting evacuations
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVERGREEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Evacuations orders were issued for some residents in Evergreen on Wednesday.
At about 2:30 p.m. Evergreen Fire and Rescue said the fire was burning in the area of Nob Hill and Industrial Way. The neighborhood is south of I-70.
As of 2:45 p.m. the fire was still active and details on an estimated size or possible cause were not immediately available.
Just after 3 p.m. the fire department announced the fire was contained and they were in the mop-up stages.
As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
