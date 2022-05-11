Advertisement

Fire in Evergreen quickly contained after prompting evacuations

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:47 PM MDT
EVERGREEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Evacuations orders were issued for some residents in Evergreen on Wednesday.

At about 2:30 p.m. Evergreen Fire and Rescue said the fire was burning in the area of Nob Hill and Industrial Way. The neighborhood is south of I-70.

As of 2:45 p.m. the fire was still active and details on an estimated size or possible cause were not immediately available.

Just after 3 p.m. the fire department announced the fire was contained and they were in the mop-up stages.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

