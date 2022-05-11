Crews extinguish small fire on power pole in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured and no structures were damaged in a small fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews responded to a power pole on fire near 47th Street and Jay Road in Boulder County.

The fire reached a size of about 100 by 150 feet in a marshy area with approximately five structures nearby.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

Responding agencies included Boulder Fire Rescue, Boulder Rural Fire Department, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Fire Management, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

