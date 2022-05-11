Advertisement

Colorado secretary of state hopeful barred from election role

Tina Peters
Tina Peters((KKCO/KJCT))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state has been barred from overseeing the election in her home county after being indicted for her role in a security breach there.

A Mesa County judge barred Clerk Tina Peters from administering this year’s midterms in her county. Peters was indicted earlier this year for her role in the theft of election data from Mesa County’s voting machines. She’s become a heroine to the election conspiracy movement inspired by former President Donald Trump.

Peters was already blocked from administering last year’s election by a judge. Nonetheless, she seeks to become Colorado’s top election official. Peters’ campaign did not immediately comment Tuesday night.

