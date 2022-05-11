1 person dead following a small plane crash in Colorado on Wednesday

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and an investigation is underway following a small plane crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened in Broomfield and was reported just after 12:30 p.m. The small single-engine plane was in route to the Rocky Mountain Metro Airport. It isn’t clear how many people were on board, but the coroner confirmed one death. The crash forced the closure of Interlocken Loop and Eldorado Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and the NTSB.

Very sad news. Please note the intersection will remain closed for several more hours as the NTSB and FAA investigate the cause. There is also a large amount of debris that needs to be collected. @broomfield https://t.co/GQgrlTToVW — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) May 11, 2022

