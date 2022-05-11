Advertisement

1 person dead following a small plane crash in Colorado on Wednesday

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and an investigation is underway following a small plane crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened in Broomfield and was reported just after 12:30 p.m. The small single-engine plane was in route to the Rocky Mountain Metro Airport. It isn’t clear how many people were on board, but the coroner confirmed one death. The crash forced the closure of Interlocken Loop and Eldorado Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and the NTSB.

