Suspected wolf pack spotted in Park County were St. Bernards, according to officials in Colorado

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife started investigating after video of a “suspected wolf pack” in Park County started circulating on social media.

The video was apparently captured on April 25 about eight miles south of Fairplay.

“Shortly after the initial sighting, the Park County Sheriff’s Office released information from what they received that it was believed to be a group of large cross-breed St. Bernard dogs that had escaped their enclosure near the area of the sighting,” part of a news release from CPW reads. “Having that knowledge from the local authorities aided wildlife officers as they began to search for any evidence that might corroborate the report.”

The investigation by CPW was a serious one.

“After receiving the report, wildlife officers went to great lengths to make an informed, science-based decision on whether the sighting and video was of wolves or not,” part of a social media post by CPW reads. “There were a number of steps taken in the investigation to look for proof or evidence to determine what the video was of. During the site investigation, three wildlife officers found canid tracks and made a cast of a set in the snow for analysis. A drop of blood was collected as well as two separate hair samples and two urine samples, which were sent off to a laboratory for genetic analysis. A howling survey was also conducted in both the morning and in the evening on Tuesday.”

The results of the testing came back on May 5. According to CPW, the samples belonged to a domestic dog.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the owner of the dogs was cited for permitting a dog to run at large.

