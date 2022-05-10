Advertisement

Smoke from wildfires in New Mexico continues to come into Colorado

View from Trinidad, CO 5/10/22. Smoke from wildfires in NM coming to CO.
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Thick smoke from wildfires in New Mexico creeped into Colorado recently.

Crews have been battling back against flames in multiple New Mexico counties. The Hermits Peak Fire northeast of Santa Fe, NM has burned more than 200,000 acres after it merged with the Calf Canyon Fire on April 23. As of Tuesday, there was 39 percent containment on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The cost of fighting the massive fire along with another smaller fire burning near Los Alamos National Laboratory has topped $65 million.

11 News Viewer Kurt Van Tassel shared his view of the smoke Tuesday afternoon nearly blocking the sun from the Trinidad area.

New Mexico’s governor was providing updates on social media when it comes to evacuations and shelters.

“The community of Angostura has been placed into GO status – GO means immediate mandatory evacuation,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Click here to follow the governor of New Mexico for updates.

Click here to track smoke from wildfires in the U.S.

KKTV Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe expects the smoke to stick around into Wednesday.

