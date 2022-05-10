Cleanup underway after semi flips over on Highway 9, causes fuel spill

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - An overturned semi is causing traffic headaches on a major Colorado highway.

The semi flipped over on Highway 9 near the I-70 interchange in Silverthorne sometime before 8 a.m. Tuesday:

CSP is assisting with a rollover CMV crash on Highway 9 in Silverthorne. Expect significant traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/5NBfZs4Efk — CSP_MCSAP (@CSP_MCSAP) May 10, 2022

The truck was hauling emulsified petroleum resin used for dust control, State Patrol said.

“Luckily, only approximately 100 gallons of the thousands has leaked. Hazmat crews are on scene.”

Drivers can expect delays to remain the story all day Tuesday as crews clean up the fuel spill.

Cleanup is going to take several hours. Detours are in place. pic.twitter.com/3zSmcfWtDJ — CSP_MCSAP (@CSP_MCSAP) May 10, 2022

To view a traffic map, click here.

We working to get more information on this crash.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.