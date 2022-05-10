Advertisement

Cleanup underway after semi flips over on Highway 9, causes fuel spill

The semi flipped over near the outlet mall on Highway 9 on May 10, 2022.
The semi flipped over near the outlet mall on Highway 9 on May 10, 2022.(Colorado State Patrol Twitter)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - An overturned semi is causing traffic headaches on a major Colorado highway.

The semi flipped over on Highway 9 near the I-70 interchange in Silverthorne sometime before 8 a.m. Tuesday:

The truck was hauling emulsified petroleum resin used for dust control, State Patrol said.

“Luckily, only approximately 100 gallons of the thousands has leaked. Hazmat crews are on scene.”

Drivers can expect delays to remain the story all day Tuesday as crews clean up the fuel spill.

To view a traffic map, click here.

We working to get more information on this crash.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting suspect.
Suspect captured after 2 people were shot Monday night in Colorado Springs at a gas station
Marijuana bud. Generic.
Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs
Water main break in Colorado Springs 5/3/22.
All customers restored following major water main break in Colorado Springs
Matt Buchanan
Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured in Florida Keys
Police say the victims were found inside this pickup, which had been left running.
Teen among 2 found dead in pickup following Pueblo shooting

Latest News

CDLE Women & Women Veterans Virtual Career Fair May 10, 2022
Colorado Labor Department hosting career fair for women Wednesday
Don’t forget to vote and help Cheyenne Mountain Zoo win ‘Best Zoo in North America’!
A member of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team on the water during a...
Recovery operation for missing swimmer continuing Tuesday at Colorado reservoir
Semi crashes outside Fort Carson, sparking grass fire
Semi crashes outside Fort Carson, sparking grass fire