Semi crashes outside Fort Carson, sparking grass fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi-truck crashed off the interstate early Tuesday morning, sparking a grass fire just outside Fort Carson.

The truck crashed near exit 132 (Mesa Ridge Parkway) while traveling southbound on I-25 shortly before 2:40 a.m. Officials say it caught fire first, then the flames spread to the surrounding land, scorching about an acre before firefighters got the upper hand. Part of the semi was engulfed in flames and it took firefighters nearly an hour and a half to extinguish the blaze. As of 4:30 a.m., crews were still battling the grass fire, though reporter Kasia Kerridge at the scene says it appears under control.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what caused the driver to crash. He was able to escape the truck and only suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters from Fountain, Hanover, Security and Fort Carson all responded to the incident.

We are expecting more information later this morning and will update this article as we learn more.

