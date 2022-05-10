Pueblo Police to execute abandoned vehicle roundup

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo plan on doing an abandoned vehicle “roundup” this week.

During the operation, vehicles that police believe were abandoned will be marked with an orange tag on Wednesday. If that vehicle isn’t removed from the area where it was marked, it will be towed.on May 18.

This operations marks the second time police will be doing this type of roundup in 2022.

ABANDONED VEHICLE ROUND-UP



